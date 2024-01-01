Cate Blanchett: Borderlands is fun rather than art

Cate Blanchett thinks ‘Borderlands’ is "fun, fun, fun" but acknowledges it probably won’t be remembered as a cinematic classic.

While early previews of the action-adventure movie - which is an adaptation of the video game franchise of the same name - haven’t been kind, the 55-year-old actress has insisted the flick is still an entertaining watch, even if it won’t be heralded as one of Hollywood’s biggest masterpieces.

She told USA Today: "People say, ‘Oh, that was a flop’ or ‘that was a hit.’ But sometimes the films we hold up as the greatest of all time were not financial or audience successes, yet they’ve become classics.

"I’m not saying ‘Borderlands’ is a classic! It’s fun, fun, fun, but it’s not ‘Citizen Kane!’"

The ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ star described the picture as its "own strange, weird thing" which had a "motley quality to it" due to the cast - which includes Jamie Lee Curtis, Gina Gershon, Kevin Hart and Ariana Greenblatt.

She said: "I mean, it’s not ‘The Grapes of Wrath’. It’s not ‘Blade Runner’. It’s its own strange, weird thing, and when you look at the casting, there’s a motley quality to it.

"We’re a very motley crew, in life and in art. I don’t think anyone would call ‘Borderlands’ art, but it’s fun."

Looking at her co-stars, Blanchett described Curtis as an “exceptional” performer and joked that the ‘Showgirls’ actress added her usual "va-va-voom" to the movie.

She gushed: "Jamie’s just exceptional. And when Gina walked on set, it was like va-va-voom, as it always is with her."

In order to prepare for her role, Blanchett purchased a PlayStation 5 and played the first ‘Borderlands’ game, which the ‘Tar’ star admitted she found "quite addictive".

She said: "I thought, ‘This could be really interesting.’ In the game, there was always a nod and a wink; a deliberate B-grade mash-up of chunky sci-fi and spaghetti Western."