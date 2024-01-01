Gina Gershon reveals she once nearly broke Tom Cruise's nose

Gina Gershon has revealed that she once almost broke Tom Cruise's nose while filming a romantic scene.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday night, the actress recalled an incident that occurred during the filming of the 1988 film Cocktail.

Gina explained that Tom "totally" looked after her during the filming of the movie, for which she did her "first love scene ever".

However, she recalled there was one moment when she almost left the Jerry Maguire star with a broken nose.

"I told him, at one point, he starts off under the covers, and I told him I was very ticklish, I said 'No, no, don't ever do that,'" the 62-year-old recalled of filming the intimate scene.

"In one take I have to say... I think he wanted a reaction, he grabbed my stomach and I kneed him right in the nose," the Showgirls star continued. "I was like, 'Oh, my god, I just broke Tom Cruise's nose.'"

Gina then recalled that the Top Gun actor, 62, didn't blame her.

"He's like 'No, no you told me.' I was like 'I'm so sorry', he was like 'No, it was my fault,'" she said. "He was so protective over me. He was great."

Elsewhere in the interview, Gina was asked by a viewer if she had ever hooked up with Tom off-camera.

"Oh my God, do you think I would actually answer that?" she replied, adding that his then-wife Mimi Rogers was "very present" at the time.

She then joked about the intimate scenes, "We did kiss as much as we could."