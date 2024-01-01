Ted Lasso Season 4 will happen if Jason Sudeikis 'feels like doing it'

The creator of hit TV show Ted Lasso has admitted they're waiting on a decision from Jason Sudeikis about whether season 4 will go ahead.

It was believed season 3 of the show, which aired last year would finish the show.

However, Bill Lawrence, who created the feel-good hit show with Jason, has revealed there could be a chance it will return to screens for another season.

"Groupthink sometimes happens," he told Collider, before admitting the final decision will lie with Jason, who thought of the original concept for the story.

"Whatever Jason feels like doing and whatever his decision is, we're all down with it," he said.

"Not only is he the star, he's the head writer, and he's also the dude whose life just has to be completely overhauled and moved to a foreign country with young children."

He continued, "It's a big deal. As a fan, if someone's like, 'Oh, it's gonna happen again,' I'll go nuts. As a partner, I'm down for whatever he wants to do."

When season 3 aired, Jason, 48, said it was "the end of this story we wanted to tell," however didn't rule out the potential for spinoffs.

"I think that we've set the table for all sorts of folks...to get to watch the further telling of these stories. It's really kind of folks to even consider that because you never know what's gonna happen you make things. The fact that people want more, even if it's a different avenue, is lovely."