Cate Blanchett reveals Prince Philip asked her to fix his DVD player

Cate Blanchett has revealed Prince Philip once asked her to fix his DVD player.

The Oscar winner was attending a lunch at Buckingham Palace when her expertise was requested.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Cate, 55, explained she still didn't know why she'd been invited to the event in the first place.

"There were 12 of us," Cate said, "and I couldn't work out for the life of me why I'd been invited."

"I sat next to (Philip), and he said, 'I hear you're an actor? I was given a DVD player for Christmas, and I can't work out whether I put the green cord in or the red cord'".

Cate recalled her amazement at the conversation: "I thought, 'He's invited me to lunch to tell me about his DVD player!'"

She went on to suggest it may have been because she worked in entertainment that Philip, who later died in April 2021, thought she would be qualified to advise him.

"I thought maybe because I played (Queen Elizabeth II's) ancestor Queen Elizabeth I, but I mean, Prince Philip just asked if I could help him with his DVD player," Cate said, adding perhaps Philip asked her, "because I was an actress."

Asked whether she offered to assist Philip with his DVD player problem, Cate explained she hadn't.

"No, I did not," she said. "I'm not technical."