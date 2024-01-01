Christina Applegate watches reality TV around the clock

Christina Applegate has revealed she watches reality TV around the clock.

The Dead to Me star revealed she likes to have something on in the background at all times and has done so as a self-soothing technique ever since she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 2021.

"Anyone who knows me well knows that it's on 24/7 in my room because I don't leave my room very often," Christina, 52, told James Corden on his podcast This Life of Mine.

"I know that sounds really depressing, but it's kind of like, I just need to sleep sometimes."

Mostly, Christina added, she likes watching shows on reality TV channel Bravo.

"Reality TV. Everything. Give me any of it," she explained. "Give me a Vanderpump (Rules), give me a Below Deck, give me a housewife."

She explained she enjoys contemplating the fact reality TV stars are real people and not simply fictional characters, despite their sometimes bizarre behaviour on screen.

"I love watching the imperfections of real people really like, wow," Christina told James, 45. "Those people exist. I love that. That's why I love reality TV, because they freak me out that they walk this earth acting like that."

Christina also described the moment she learned of her MS diagnosis, which took place via a Zoom call, while she was on the set of Dead to Me.

"There's like 30 lesions all over my brain. I went, 'No, please don't tell me this. Please don't tell me this.'" Christina recalled.

"I had to call production. I said, 'You guys, it's f**king MS.' And they're like, 'Okay, we're shutting down for the week.'"