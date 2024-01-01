Nicolas Cage had talks for Deadpool and Wolverine cameo

Nicolas Cage almost appeared in 'Deadpool and Wolverine'.

The Marvel Studios blockbuster - which features Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles - features cameos from a string of stars reprising their past superhero alter egos, such as Wesley Snipes as Blade, Jennifer Garner as Elektra, Johnny Storm/The Human Torch, and it has now emerged there were discussions with the 'Pig' star about playing Johnny Blaze from 'Ghost Rider' again.

Asked if Nicolas potentially appearing was ever discussed, Ryan told Collider: “Yes.

“Came to a conversation for sure. Yeah, but no.”

The 47-year-old actor said nothing further to explain why the cameo didn't happen.

Meanwhile, Wesley Snipes recently admitted he was hesitant about signing up for the film as he thought it "very unlikely" the movie could achieve what it was planning.

He told Entertainment Weekly: “It started with a text from Ryan Reynolds.

“I did not think it was possible. I didn’t think he would be able to pull it off. I didn’t think that Marvel was into it. Disney was into it. And also because they had Mahershala [Ali], you know, cast for the next upcoming version of it. So, it didn’t make sense to me.”

Meanwhile, director Shawn Levy recently revealed the production team was "looking at a 70-name menu of Marvel characters" - including Ben Affleck’s Daredevil.

He told Variety: "Early on, when we were looking at a 70-name menu of Marvel characters, Daredevil was on one of those lists, but never since those earliest of conversations, and never to the point of outreach or offers or anything like that.

"We made contact with everyone featured in the Fox tribute reel halfway through our end credits — and that’s dozens of actors who have been a part of that legacy.

"That was fun to build a love letter to those years, those characters, and all the actors who played them."