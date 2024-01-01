Blake Lively's costume designer shrugs off It Ends With Us criticism

Blake Lively's costume designer Eric Daman has shrugged off criticism of the fashion in 'It Ends With Us' - declaring "haters gonna hate".

The actress re-teamed with her former 'Gossip Girl' stylist to put together the outfits for her new movie - in which she plays florist Lily Bloom - but the style choices came under fire from fans on social media after the costumes were first pictured but Eric is adamant he's just happy the clothes are being talked about.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "It’s exciting that there’s just so much buzz around the looks themselves, whether it’s positive, and haters are gonna hate.

"And social media likes to lend itself to heavy criticism based on absolutely nothing."

He went on to explain most of the criticism came before anyone had actually seen the movie - insisting the clothes will make much more sense when they are put in the context of the film.

Eric added: "My point of view is that when people actually see the context of the clothing and how it’s actually put together in the scenes, how Blake carries it all as Lily, I think people are gonna be thrilled and very excited.

"And so far the reaction with some of the people that I’ve spoken with that have seen it has been very, very positive and exciting."

Eric also revealed he first encountered social media commentary about his costumes when he was working on hit TV show 'Gossip Girl' with Blake - and he's adamant he won't let negative comments get him down.

He added: "I am a fan of pop culture and to be able to be a part of it is an incredible gift that, one way or the other, it’s great to be talked about …

"You can please a lot of the people a lot of the time, but you can’t please everyone all the time. You gotta just let it roll off your back and just know that there’s gonna be people that are happy about stuff and people that are not."