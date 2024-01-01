Sadie Sink conquered fear of singing to star in O'Dessa

Sadie Sink had to conquer a crippling fear of singing to star in 'O'Dessa'.

The 'Stranger Things' actress played the title role in a Broadway production of 'Annie' when she was just 11 years old, but despite wowing audiences she started having panic attacks and vowed never to sing again once she left the show.

Sadie told Variety: "Singing became the worst thing ever. I was terrified by it ... I didn’t want to sing ever again."

However, she had to get over her fears when she was cast in new movie musical 'O’Dessa' because she was required to sing onscreen.

She said of the project: "There was this moment where I was just like, ‘Oh my God. I can’t believe I said yes to this. F***. What am I doing?' ...

"I would sing a song, and no one else would really know that I’m freaking out on the inside, but in my own head, it’s like, ‘Oh, that’s not my voice. That’s not how I can sing this song' ...

"There were some days where it was harder than others. But sometimes, it was like, ‘I feel completely fearless right now, and I’m singing in front of a lot of people!’"

Sadie went on to explain the trick to conquering her fear was all in her acting performance, adding: "She [the character] was singing; it wasn’t me ... That, I feel comfortable with. But Sadie is not going to be singing anytime soon."

'O'Dessa' was filmed in Croatia last year and features Sadie as a farm girl who heads into a dangerous city where she meets her one true love. A release date has yet to be scheduled.