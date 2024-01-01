Nina Dobrev felt depressed after bike accident

Nina Dobrev battled depression following her electric dirt bike accident in May.

The Vampire Diaries actress has been on a slow road to recovery after undergoing surgery to repair damage to her ACL and meniscus as well as a fractured knee. While the accident took its toll on her physical health, Nina has now revealed her mental health also suffered.

"I definitely was in a depression. I had a really hard time," she told E! News.

The 35-year-old star shared that seeing other people remain active and healthy was tough to deal with while she was bedbound.

"With the pain meds and the physical pain that you're going through and not being able to walk and seeing everybody gallivanting across Europe on Instagram, enjoying the summer and I'm sitting in bed," she explained. "It was just mentally, it was really challenging. Even the pain meds mess with your head."

Nina's accident happened when she tried riding an electric dirt bike for the first time.

The star, who is dating Olympic snowboarder Shaun White, lost control of the bike and "snapped" her knee after landing on her leg.

The 35-year-old actress has admitted the accident changed her perspective on life and made her less willing to take risks.

"I feel like I have a fear now. I used to be so adventurous and down to do anything," Nina said. "I'm only on month three-and-a-half of nine months (recovery period)."

She added: "I'm still having to relearn how to walk and so the idea of getting back to the snowboard or getting on a dirt bike ever again is definitely not happening."