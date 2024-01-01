Channing Tatum still hopes to bring Gambit movie to life

Channing Tatum is still hoping to bring his 'Gambit' movie back to life five years after it was cancelled.

The 44-year-old actor had initially hoped to play the Marvel Comics character in 2009's ' X-Men Origins: Wolverine' but he was unavailable for filming so the role went to Taylor Kitsch instead and Channing later signed up to revive the story in a stand alone movie but it spent years in development limbo before ultimately being shelved in 2019.

Channing was given the chance to step into the character's shoes for a cameo appearance in this summer's blockbuster 'Deadpool and Wolverine' and he hopes it will breathe new life into his stalled superhero project. When asked if he still hopes the film will get made, he told Variety: "I sure hope so.

"From your mouth to God’s ears. Write it into existence, my friend. Please."

Channing went on to reveal he's made it clear to movie bosses that he's still interested in the project, adding: "[Of] course I’ve said it. I’ve been saying I want it for the last 10 years. It’s in [Disney boss] Bob Iger and [Marvel President] Kevin Feige’s hands. I pray to God."

The actor previously thanked 'Deadpool' star Ryan Reynolds for giving him the chance to finally play Gambit onscreen in his cameo role - insisting he feels "so grateful" to have been included in the cast.

In a post on Instagram, Channing wrote: "There is almost no one that has had my back in this industry more than Ryan. I thought I had lost Gambit forever. But he fought for me and Gambit. I will owe him probably forever.

"Cause I’m not sure how I could ever do something that would be equal to what this has meant to me. I love ya buddy ... All things happen for a reason. I’m so grateful to be in this movie. It’s a masterpiece in my opinion. And just pure bad ass joy. I was literally screaming in the theatre ... "