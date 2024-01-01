Christina Applegate shares 'weird' symptoms she experienced before MS diagnosis

Christina Applegate has discussed the "weird" multiple sclerosis symptoms she experienced before she was diagnosed.

The Married... with Children star, 52, revealed in August 2021 that she had been diagnosed with the autoimmune condition.

Opening up to James Corden on his This Life of Mine show on SiriusXM, Christina said she endured symptoms "for years" before doctors figured out what was happening.

She said, "I'd have, like, some weird things ... balance issues, speech issues. My hands would shake sometimes, and I remember playing tennis - I played tennis a couple times a week, and my knee would go out."

She continued, "January of 2021, when my mom was diagnosed right before Christmas with cancer, I noticed that my toes got numb, and I ignored it and I still was hiking and then I'd be like, 'Whoa, that's, hmm. That's a weird muscle spasm.'

"Things just started to get weirder and weirder, and before I knew it, we were about to start shooting the last season of Dead To Me, and by this time I was like, 'You guys, I can't even walk up the steps to my trailer.'"

She went on to explain how production of her Netflix show was shut down in light of her diagnosis and then proceeded at a slower rate to accommodate her health needs.

While MS cannot be cured, treatments exist to help control and ease symptoms.

Christina has been praised by fans for her defiant approach to living with the condition, and she previously stated online, "As one of my friends that has MS said, 'We wake up and take the indicated action.' And that's what I do."