Colin Farrell credits own sobriety to his son

Colin Farrell has credited his own sobriety to the weight of parenting his disabled son.

The Voyagers star believes he would not have got sober if not for fatherhood, and his son's developmental delays caused by a rare genetic disorder.

Colin's son James, 20 was born with Angelman Syndrome, which causes problems with speech and balance, and mental disability.

"James was about two when I got clean, got sober," Colin, 48, told People Magazine. "He was a big, big part of me putting the bottle down because I was in no condition to be the father of a child with such exacting needs."

The Oscar winner went on to add he didn't claim to be "the perfect dad".

"If it wasn't for my sobriety, I wouldn't be able to be there for James and join in the marvels of his life and support him in the way that I can," he said. "I don't want to paint a picture of me being the perfect dad. I f**k up right, left and centre. But you have to be present... I'm around."

Prior to entering rehab in 2006, Colin was well known for his hard-partying lifestyle and struggles with substance abuse. In 2023 he told the Radio Times he had been consuming, "20 Es, four grams of coke, six of speed, half an ounce of hash, three bottles of Jack Daniel's, 12 bottles of red wine, 60 pints" every week along with, "40 fags a day".

James's mother is Colin's ex-girlfriend, model Kim Bordenave. He also has a son Henry, 14, with former partner Alicja Bachleda-Curus.