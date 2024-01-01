Kendall Jenner left 'really lonely' by career

Kendall Jenner has insisted her glamorous modelling career is not so great as she's often left painfully lonely.

The 28-year-old reality star has been starring in campaigns and on catwalks since she signed with Wilhelmina Models in 2009.

But while she has been flown all over the world for work, she insists it is not so glamorous at all.

She told the Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain podcast, "It's really lonely, I've had really dark nights where I've been in random cities, I haven't been home in three months and I've been pretty much alone the entire time. There's been a lot of moments where I'm like, 'What is going on? Is this all worth it?'"

The Kardashians star - who is said to be worth $60 million (£47 million) - acknowledged that she lives an incredibly privileged life, however.

She confessed, "I'm not going to say I've had the toughest journey. I've been extremely fortunate. But I also have had my own challenges, whether it's (being) overworked or not getting a job I would've really loved."

While Kendall may be lonely on the road, she does have love to return home to as she has been dating rapper Bad Bunny since early 2023.

Kendall previously told the WSJ Magazine that she wanted to keep the romance out of the spotlight.

She said, "I'll go out of my way to do things as privately as possible because I just think that that's the healthier way of dealing with relationships anyway."