Blake Lively reacts to friend Taylor Swift's concerts being targeted by terrorists

Blake Lively has shared her horror over a foiled terrorist attack that targeted Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

Authorities in Austria last week announced that two teenagers had been arrested after plotting to attack the American pop singer's concerts in Vienna.

Tour organisers subsequently cancelled the trio of planned gigs at the end of last week - and a third terror suspect was later arrested in connection with the foiled plot.

Blake, who has been on a promotional tour for her new film, It Ends With Us, and who is a close friend of Taylor, has addressed the horrifying attack plans.

She told Access Hollywood, "Oh, my gosh. I mean, how terrifying. But thank goodness that they are completely on top of that."

Taylor's record-breaking Eras World Tour will resume on Friday when the Purple Haze singer returns to London's Wembley Stadium for five more shows - performing on August 15, 16, 17, 19 and 20.

Music fans were horrified when it emerged a terrorist plot had been foiled which involved teenagers who had pledged allegiance to the terrorist organisation ISIS.

After cancelling her shows, Taylor and Disney+ announced that the filmed version of the concert, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version), would air for free in Austria so fans could experience the billion-dollar making concert from home.