Al Pacino's Scarface costar Ángel Salazar dead at 68

Ángel Salazar, best known as Al Pacino's trusted sidekick Chi Chi in the iconic gangster film Scarface, has died.

The actor's rep and closest friend, Ann Wingsong, told TMZ that the actor had passed away in his sleep at his friend's Brooklyn home over the weekend.

On Sunday morning, the outlet reports, the friend went to check on Salazar in a room and found his body in bed.

A cause of death was not disclosed, but the rep reportedly said that Salazar had suffered from heart issues.

Early in his acting career, Salazar landed the role of Chi Chi, the devoted henchman of Pacino's famous Tony Montana character in the 1983 Brian DePalma-directed film, Scarface. In the iconic film, his character saves the title character, played by Pacino, and dies in a hail of bullets at the end.

Salazar also appeared in the films Where the Buffalo Roam (1980), A Stranger Is Watching (1982), The Wild Life (1984), Sylvester (1985), Punchline (1988), and Carlito's Way (1993).

Born in March 1956, the Cuban-American actor was also a stand-up comic known for the accented catchphrase, "Sheck it out!" and a regular on various Last Comic Standing comedy specials. He was 68.