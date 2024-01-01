Miley Cyrus tears up after being named youngest-ever Disney Legend

Miley Cyrus became emotional as she was named a Disney Legend at a star-studded ceremony over the weekend.

As part of the D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event held in Anaheim, California on Sunday, the former Hannah Montana actress became the youngest person ever to receive the honour.

Miley appeared to tear up as the crowd applauded while she took to the stage, and as she addressed the audience, she revealed that she had actually penned two acceptance speeches.

"One long, (for) the bada*s I'm supposed to be, and one short, if I get scared," she joked.

After reflecting on taking on the role of Hannah Montana in 2005, Miley went on to describe how the hit Disney Channel TV show changed her whole life.

"I had gotten a taste of what my life could be, and from that moment on, I did not want anything else. A little bit of everything has changed... but at the same time, nothing has changed at all. I stand here still proud to have been Hannah Montana," the 31-year-old smiled, adding: "In so many ways, his award is dedicated to Hannah and all of her amazing loyal fans, and to everyone who has made my dream a reality. To quote the legend herself, 'This is the life.'"

Other honourees included Angela Bassett, James L. Brooks, James Cameron, Jamie Lee Curtis, Harrison Ford, Kelly Ripa, and John Williams.

"To be named a Disney Legend is the highest honour our company can bestow on anyone, reserved for those whose talent and achievement have earned them an enduring place in our history," said Bob Iger, chief executive officer at The Walt Disney Company in a statement. "The 14 individuals to be honoured as Disney Legends this year have each made extraordinary creative contributions across the worlds of Disney and we look forward to celebrating them at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event."