Colin Jost reveals he is 'fine' in hilarious health update

Colin Jost has revealed that he is "fine" in a hilarious health update.

The comedian took to Instagram on Sunday after being forced to leave his role as NBC's Olympic surfing correspondent in Teahupo'o, Tahiti, early due to a foot injury and various illnesses.

Colin posted a video of himself talking to the camera as a news reporter in front of the ocean in Malta.

"Dude, are you OK?' That's the no. 1 text message I've received in the past 48 hours. Usually followed by, 'Heard your foot fell off,'" the 42-year-old began in the clip.

"Well, I'm actually fine!" he continued. "And despite what big media conspiracies would have you believe, I wasn't 'sent home' from the Olympics. NBC simply looked at my foot, declared me legally a leper, and exiled me here, to the island of Malta!"

Colin went on to joke that Malta, known for it's nightlife, was full of British teenagers.

"Now, Malta doesn't have many Olympians competing this year, but it does have thousands of 15-year-old British kids to see who can black out the fastest - and somehow they're all winning," the Saturday Night Live star quipped. "It also has this casino behind me where I've blown the hundreds of dollars I earned as a surfing correspondent."

He added, "But the real reason I'm in Malta, of course, is because it was the site of 10 separate bubonic plague outbreaks, so they thought I would fit right in."

Shortly after arriving in Tahini for the Paris 2024 Olympics, Colin injured his foot while standing on a coral reef. He also had an ear infection.

"But rest assured," he continued in the video, "my foot is pretty much totally fine - Even though I'm not letting you look at it."