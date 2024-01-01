David Harbour proposed to Lily Allen in a jewellery shop

David Harbour has revealed that he proposed to Lily Allen in a jewellery shop.

In the latest episode of the Miss Me? podcast, the Stranger Things star detailed his proposal to the British singer, who he married in 2020.

David explained that he has no problem with Lily spending his money because he doesn't know what to do with it.

"She loves dragging me to really expensive (shops)," he told co-host Miquita Oliver. "She really likes spending my money."

The Black Widow actor then said the Smile hitmaker picked out a diamond ring during a shopping trip in New York.

"It was funny because we'd talked about (marriage), and then we went to Harry Winston's in New York, which is a big like diamond ring shop," David explained. "So we went to Harry Winston's and she was looking at these really expensive rings."

He continued, "I guess she just saw one, she was like 'Oh my God'. She tried it on. I was 'Oh, it's really nice'. And I took it off (her)."

David told Miquita that he then decided to propose with the ring Lily had chosen.

"I just said to her then in Harry Winston, I got down on one knee when she had the ring and I said 'Will you marry me?'" the actor recalled. "And she was like 'Of course'. But it was very chilled. I mean in a sense like our wedding - like it isn't an over-produced moment that we talk about, or that is talked about."

The star then explained why he wanted to keep the proposal low-key.

"I think there's some people that want that in their lives, but we have so many of those produced moments in our lives that I wanted it to feel almost pedestrian," he said. "There is something about the expectation of having to tell the story. We got enough of that with like doing interviews."

David and Lily began dating in 2019 and tied the knot in Las Vegas the following year.