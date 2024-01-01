Greta Gerwig hints at Ken movie

Greta Gerwig has hinted a movie dedicated to Ken could be in the works.

The Barbie director has given her biggest clue yet that a movie dedicated to Ken could happen.

During an interview with 60 Minutes, Greta was asked if "there ever was a Ken Movie." She replied, "I mean, the truth is, you know - I guess we'll see."

Ken was played by Ryan Gosling in the 2023 hit movie, Barbie, and won an Best Supporting Oscar for his role.

Greta has previously admitted that when she was writing the film with Noah Baumbach, they had so many ideas for Ken, they couldn't fit them all into the script.

"We had way too much material for Ken. We would write, and write, and write," Greta has said in a previous interview, before Noah warned her not to "give it away."

Barbie movie was the highest grossing film of 2023 and made over a billion dollars (£780 million) at the worldwide box office.

Ryan, who starred opposite Margot Robbie in the movie, has previously admitted he almost turned down the part.

"It was the title page of the script, which said 'Barbie and Ken,' but 'and Ken' was scratched out," he told W Magazine. "And the next impression was, this is the hardest part I'll ever play. How do you approach playing a 70-year-old crotchless doll? There's no research you can do for that. There's no one you can shadow, no documentaries you can watch, no books written about Ken. You're on your own."