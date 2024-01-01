Samantha Hanratty announces pregnancy

Yellowjackets star Samantha Hanratty is expecting her first child.

The 28-year-old actress, who plays the teenage Misty Quigley in the survival thriller series, revealed on Instagram on Monday that she was four months pregnant with her first child.

Hanratty posted a video documenting her pregnancy journey. The clip began with her buying a bag full of pregnancy tests and crying after the first one came back negative.

However, she took a test the following week and it was positive, prompting her to ecstatically repeat "no way" in stunned disbelief.

The video ended with a baby scan and the words, "Yes way."

In the caption, Hanratty wrote, "Still in shock and its been 4 months (sic)! I will be sharing more from my journey because it has been a wild one! Come follow this new adventure."

Her Yellowjackets co-star Melanie Lynskey commented on her news, simply writing, "Love you" with a heart emoji.

Hanratty began dating her partner Christian DeAnda in 2020 after meeting on an app. They tied the knot in November last year.

The actress plays the young version of Christina Ricci's character Misty in Yellowjackets, which premiered in 2021. The third season is currently in production.