George Clooney 'irritated' with Quentin Tarantino

George Clooney has hit back at Quentin Tarantino, after the film director was dismissive of George's career.

The Ocean's Eleven star was talking to GQ magazine, alongside Brad Pitt.

He referred to a recent interview, in which Quentin reportedly slated George's career - although the interview hasn't been unearthed.

"Quentin said some s**t about me recently, so I'm a little irritated by him. He did some interview where he was naming movie stars, and he was talking about you (Brad), and somebody else, and then this guy goes, 'Well, what about George?' He goes, 'he's not a movie star'. And then he literally said something like, 'Name me a movie since the millennium.' And I was like, 'Since the millennium?' That's kind of my whole f**king career."

He continued, "So now I'm like, all right, dude, f**k off. I don't mind giving him s**t. He gave me s**t."

In the interview, Brad, 60, and George, 63, spoke about their long-lasting friendship, and how they regularly check in on each other.

Brad told how he first became aware of George back in 1997 when he spoke out about the "horrible" feeling of being followed by paparazzi after Diana, Princess of Wales was killed in a car crash.

"It's really invasive to know people are out there and they're hiding in the bushes. It's really a sh**y, sh**y feeling," said Brad.

"And so George got up and commented on that after Diana, Princess of Wales. And that's when I saw 'this guy's got something that the rest of us don't'. Like, I saw the leader in that moment."

George said, "We deal in very serious subject matters, with very serious bad guys, and we don't want to have photos of our kids out there. So we have to work hard at trying to stay private, and it's tricky, as you can imagine. There's times you will avoid going to the hospital with something that you would normally go to the hospital for. You will assess how bad something is before you go."