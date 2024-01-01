Rob Schneider apologises for not being the father Elle King 'needed'

Rob Schneider has apologised for not being the father his daughter Elle King "needed".

The comedian responded to his daughter's claim his parenting let her down, sending her to "fat camp" and forgetting her birthdays.

"It's fun being a parent, isn't it?" Rob, 60, responded in an interview on The Tucker Carlson Show podcast. "I want to just tell my daughter: Elle, I love you, and I wish I was the father of my 20s that that you needed, and clearly I wasn't. I hope you can forgive my shortcomings."

He added he wished the best for Elle, 35, and her son, Lucky, who is nearly three.

"I just want you to be well and happy with you and your beautiful baby, Lucky," Rob continued. "I wish you the best. I feel terrible, and I just want you to know that I don't take anything you say personally."

Earlier this week, Elle, who now has no contact with her father, told the Dumb Blonde podcast Rob had been an absentee parent, explaining she "got lost in the shuffle" of his busy life.

"My dad forgot about every single birthday," she noted. "I spent my 18th birthday in a summer school and they brought me cupcakes and when I came home, my dad had forgotten."

She also said he paid for her to attend a "fat camp" to lose weight.

"I was a really, really heavy child," Elle explained. "My dad sent me to fat camp. It was rough and I got in trouble one year because I sprained my ankle and I didn't lose any weight. It's very toxic and very silly."