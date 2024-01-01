Justin Baldoni addresses rumours of tension with Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni has addressed rumours of tension between himself and his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively.

The It Ends With Us actor and director admitted there was "friction" between on the set of the movie, an adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel of the same name.

"It's very challenging to act and direct, and especially with a project like this," Justin, 40, told Elle UK magazine. "There was a lot of pressure playing such a complex role like Ryle and, of course, as a filmmaker, you're always navigating personalities."

The film, which deals with themes of coercion and domestic violence, has been under a cloud of speculation over the stars' perceived aloofness towards one another at red-carpet events, with fans noting Justin and Blake, 36, did not pose together for photographs.

Justin explained he believed the movie's complexity made it a candidate for on-set friction, but that tension made the movie better.

"There's always friction that happens when you make a movie like this. Then at the end of the day, it's that friction, I believe, that creates the beautiful art," he said.

"Everything in life needs friction to grow. And look, we created something so beautiful and so magical, and it was hard, and it was worth it at the same time. And I grew so much as both a filmmaker, an actor and as a person throughout this experience."