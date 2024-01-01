Hugh Jackman shares emotional first reaction to Deadpool and Wolverine

Hugh Jackman has shared his emotional first reaction to 'Deadpool and Wolverine'.

The 55-year-old actor – who returned to play his famed mutant superhero in the Marvel blockbuster after a seven-year-long hiatus – is celebrating the colossal success of the film, and has now revealed what he thought after watching the theatrical cut for the first time.

In a post on X, Jackman shared a video of him sitting in an auditorium with his head in his hands before saying: "I can’t wait to see this with an audience. I cannot wait for the fans to see this.

"It’s just like heroin in their eyeballs."

Director Shawn Levy, 56, then heaped praise on the 'X-Men' for his dedication to the project, and said it was a "blessing" to have worked with the actor on the movie.

He gushed: "I don’t really know what to say. I’m so happy that you are happy and gratified and proud of your work, because we marvel at your work.

"I mean, we watch it time and again, and we say lines alongside you. And we marvel at the moments you craft.

"It’s just … what a blessing to do it together."

He concluded: "I’m so happy you’re happy."

'Deadpool and Wolverine' opened with a massive $438 million globally, and is currently sitting at $1.043 billion - placing the Marvel flick as the second biggest R-rated movie of all time behind DC's 'Joker'.

Reacting to the success of the movie, Jackman took to Instagram and wrote: "'Deadpool and Wolverine' is the #1 movie in the world. Thank you ALL."

Meanwhile, his co-star Reynolds admitted it was "kind of hard to process" how well the movie was doing at the box office

He penned: "This is kind of hard to process.

"But thank you to everyone who went to see the film this weekend... wow."