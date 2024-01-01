Elizabeth Debicki struggled to get her own accent back after The Crown

Elizabeth Debicki has revealed that she struggled to get her own accent back after filming The Crown.

The 33-year-old Australian actress played Princess Diana in the fifth and sixth seasons of Netflix's The Crown.

In a new interview with People, Elizabeth explained that she struggled to let go of the late royal's accent and mannerisms after wrapping the sixth and final season of the show, which aired in 2023.

"My voice changed quite a bit and I kind of had to consciously bring it back to my own voice where my voice wants to sit and also my own accent," she said. "I had to work so hard at getting the voice that I sort of ingrained it so deeply in myself that I had to unwind the wheel."

Elizabeth said she also found herself imitating some of Diana's physical mannerisms, adding that she did "a lot of head tilting".

"Someone said to me, 'I think you're doing it when you're trying to convince people something,'" the star recalled. "If someone was like, 'You can't go that way.' I (found) myself sort of saying, 'Are you sure?' And then I was like, 'Oh my God, I'm slipping into this.'"

The MaXXXine actress added, "That has left me now, but I had to do it consciously."

Elizabeth is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama at the 2024 Emmys for her performance in the series.

Elsewhere in the interview, Elizabeth told the outlet that she was inspired by the "progression" of Diana's charitable work while filming the series.

"(The) activism sense of her life was something she really believed in, and she did so much work for so many causes that people weren't really paying attention to," she shared.