Doctor and drug dealer arrested over Matthew Perry's death

A doctor and a drug dealer have been arrested in connection with the death of Matthew Perry.

The Friends actor tragically died at the age of 54 last October after taking the drug ketamine and drowning in his hot tub.

A police investigation was subsequently launched to determine how Perry obtained the drugs that contributed to his death and authorities in California have now started making arrests.

NBC News reported on Thursday that a drug dealer known as the "ketamine queen" has been arrested in connection to the death - as well as a doctor named as Salvador Plasencia.

The report states that the drug dealer, named Jasveen Sangha, has been arrested and charged after reportedly supplying the illegal drug, while Plasencia was arrested with the report stating they supplied the syringe used to inject the drug.

The news outlet reports Perry's family declaring in a statement, "We were and still are heartbroken by Matthew's death, but it has helped to know law enforcement has taken his case very seriously. We look forward to justice taking its course."

Reports previously revealed that the TV star had used ketamine to combat anxiety and depression - but the drug that contributed to his death had been supplied illegally.

TMZ host Harvey Levin said in a report on Thursday, "The DEA, the LAPD, the U.S. Postal Service and the US attorney have made arrests in connection with his death that involved ketamine.

"Matthew Perry was getting ketamine therapy for anxiety and depression, but it wasn't that therapy that caused him to lose consciousness in his hot tub. He had somehow received ketamine illegally where there was really no valid prescription. One doctor is under arrest as well as drug dealers."