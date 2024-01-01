Frozen 3 to be released in 2027

Frozen 3 has a confirmed release date of November 2027.

Disney CEO Bob Iger has revealed the hit franchise will return to the cinema in time for Thanksgiving 2027.

The voices of Elsa and Anna will continue to be played by the original cast of Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell.

The news comes after Kristen, 44, revealed in June a fourth instalment is also in the works.

She has previously spoken of her joy at playing the role of Anna in the hit movies.

"It feels like I stumbled into the end of a rainbow. It truly does. I grew up listening to Disney princesses sing in my boombox, and there's a craft in the storytelling in Disney movies kind of like no other. And they can be wild and fantasy, but they're also intimate, and I think Frozen accomplished both of those. And for any kid who felt like they needed to see Frozen or it freed them from something or they just enjoyed the entertainment, I feel so privileged to have been a part of it and I will do it for a hundred years."

Although the plot has been kept under wraps so far, Josh Gad, who voices Olaf the snowman, has teased a little bit of what to expect.

"I could share things with you, but Disney would literally escort me out of the building with armed security," he said on The View last year.

"I've heard a little bit and I can tell you guys, it's pretty mind-blowing what's coming. It's pretty exciting."

Frozen was released in 2013, then Frozen 2 hit screens in 2019. Frozen 2 is highest grossing animated film ever making $1 billion (£770 million) at the box office.