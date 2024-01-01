Matt Smith and Liev Schreiber join cast of Darren Aronofsky's Caught Stealing

Matt Smith and Liev Schreiber have been added to the cast of Darren Aronofsky's upcoming crime thriller Caught Stealing.

The House of the Dragon actor and Ryan Donovan star have been cast alongside Austin Butler, Zoë Kravitz and Regina King in the Sony Pictures movie, according to Deadline. It is not known which characters the new additions will play.

Oscar nominee Butler will star as a burned-out former baseball player named Hank Thompson, who is unwittingly plunged into a wild fight for survival in the downtown criminal underworld of '90s New York City.

The film is based on the book by Charlie Huston, who also wrote the screenplay.

When the project was announced in March, with Butler already in place as the lead, Aronofsky said in a statement, "I am excited to be teaming up with my old friends at Sony Pictures to bring Charlie's adrenaline-soaked roller coaster ride to life. I can't wait to start working with Austin and my family of New York City (NYC) filmmakers."

Aronofsky is best known for directing films such as Black Swan, The Whale and Requiem for a Dream.

Smith is currently shooting the TV series, The Death of Bunny Munro, and is also slated to star in & Sons. Meanwhile, Schreiber can soon be seen in The Perfect Couple, a miniseries starring Nicole Kidman, Dakota Fanning and Eve Hewson. It will debut on Netflix on 5 September.