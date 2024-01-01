Lily Collins warns there might not be a fifth season of Emily in Paris

Lily Collins has confessed she's not sure if Emily in Paris will return for a fifth season.

Fans of the smash Netflix romantic comedy series have been treated this week to the first half of the fourth season - with five more episodes of the season due to drop next month.

And while viewers will watch the star's character continue her will they/won't they romance with Lucas Bravo's Gabriel, there is a risk the story will end abruptly with the conclusion of season four.

Discussing the possibility of more episodes beyond those released this year, Lily, 35, told The Hollywood Reporter, "Honestly, I love playing Emily so much, and I so enjoy breathing fresh life into her each season, and she's taught me so much just in my life.

"I love our cast and crew. I'm definitely not done playing Emily. I hope that we do get to keep going. And, honestly, if the show is providing joy and a sense of escapism to people, then that's the greatest gift, and I get so much out of that as well."

She added, "So I'm here, and I'm along for the ride, and at least for now, anxiously awaiting to see if we get to do more."

As for Emily and Gabriel's romance, the British actress added that she has no idea if the ultimate plan is for them to end up together.

She said, "We don't even know if we get to go to a season five, which obviously we're all hoping, but we don't know what the endgame is."

Emily In Paris season 4 part 1 is out now and part 2 will be released on 12 September.