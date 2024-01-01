Jacob Elordi felt 'directionless' after Euphoria

Jacob Elordi has admitted that he felt "directionless" after wrapping the most recent season of Euphoria.

In a conversation with his Euphoria co-star Eric Dane for Interview Magazine, the Australian actor admitted he struggled with the idea of becoming a celebrity thanks to his breakout role in the show.

"Post-Euphoria, I often feel disenfranchised and directionless," he shared. "I find it hard a lot of the time to stay motivated on that post, this idea of celebrity. It makes it hard to keep finding interest and truth in the work."

The second series of the teen drama was released in 2022, after which he found further fame with the 2023 films Saltburn and Priscilla. The third season of Euphoria has been facing major setbacks.

The 27-year-old then asked his on-screen father how he manages to stay passionate about his work after achieving huge fame on TV shows like Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria.

"I try to remain as teachable as I can," the 51-year-old actor replied. "I think the moment I stop rediscovering the craft, I'm more or less dead. It's not a craft that can be mastered, in my opinion."

The Bad Boys: Ride or Die actor added that he has to forget about his celebrity status when he's working.

"Look, I'm not going to suggest it's not fun. A lot of it is fun," he stated. "But when I'm approaching the work, I leave that at the door. It's got no business."