Blake Lively and co-star Isabela Ferrer's similarities were 'pure stroke of luck'

The similarity between Blake Lively and her younger It Ends with Us co-star Isabela Ferrer was a "pure stroke of luck".

In the movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel, Lively and Ferrer play older and younger versions of the same character Lily Bloom. In two different timelines, the older Lily reconnects with her first love Atlas amid her tumultuous marriage and the teenage Lily meets Atlas for the first time.

Ferrer, who made her movie debut with the role, admitted that she and Lively didn't need to do much work on their mannerisms.

"It was pure stroke of luck... We are just such similar people already that I actually didn't feel like I had to do that much to tap into those mannerisms," she told Extra.

She noted that she only met the former Gossip Girl star twice before shooting but she knew the casting would work thanks to those conversations.

"Even in those conversations, it just felt so buoyant and alive... It was so exciting to relate so quickly to somebody, but to also just be so excited to like share this role with such an amazing person. It was pretty seamless," she shared.

Lively then joked that she could move to Capri, Italy and let Ferrer take over her "whole life" and "no one will notice" because they're so similar.

It Ends with Us is in cinemas now.