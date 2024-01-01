Brian Cox blames Marvel for poor state of cinema

Succession star Brian Cox has blamed Marvel and DC superhero films for what he sees as the parlous state of cinema.

The Scottish actor, 78, starred as William Stryker in the X-Men film X2 back in 2003, a scientist who helped create the X-Man Wolverine.

Speaking at the Edinburgh International Film Festival on Sunday, Cox said that TV has now taken cinemas role as the primary storytelling medium, in part because of Hollywood's preoccupation with continuing blockbuster superhero franchises.

"Television is doing what cinema used to do," Cox said. "Cinema has lost its place partly because of all the grandiose elements like Marvel and DC. It's beginning to implode, so you're kind of losing the plot. And television has really stolen the mark. Look at incredible things like Ripley and Succession. There are so many."

He went on to add that such films are, "making a lot of money that'll make everybody happy, but in terms of the work, it becomes diluted afterwards. You're getting the same old."

Referencing Marvel's latest smash hit, Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as the two title characters, Cox said he understood why the actors carried on retreading the same roles.

"So it's just become a party time for certain actors to do this stuff," he added. "When you know that Hugh Jackman can do a bit more, Ryan Reynolds... but it's because they go down that road and it's box office. They make a lot of money. You can't knock it."