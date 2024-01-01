Alien: Romulus dethrones Deadpool

After four weeks at the top of the box office, Deadpool & Wolverine has been dethroned by newcomer Alien: Romulus.

The sci-fi flick, starring Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson and Archie Renaux, has received rave reviews from critics, and movie-goers have spent more than an estimated $41.5 million (£32 million) at the US box office over the weekend.

The plot focuses on a group of young space colonists who come into contact with a dangerous creature while scavenging a derelict space station.

Star Spaeny, who plays the part of Rain, is having a rocket-like career trajectory at the moment, starring in the titular role of Priscilla, co-leading Civil War, and about to head into season two of the Emmy-winning TV show Beef.

Alien: Romulus is the latest entry in the Alien franchise, which originated with 1979's Alien, starring Sigourney Weaver, and went on to spawn four other sequels.

Deadpool & Wolverine dropped to second place, but is still a force at cinemas as fans line up for the latest adventure in the popular Marvel franchise.

Worldwide, the movie has earned nearly $1.43 billion (£1.1 billion), surpassing The Joker to become the most successful R-rated movie of all time.

The Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni drama It Ends with Us fell from its number two debut spot to third after the Alien release.