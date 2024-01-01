Mauricio Umansky's reality show ditched by Netflix

Buying Beverly Hills starring Mauricio Umansky has been cancelled after two seasons.

The Netflix reality show followed Umansky, who is the estranged husband of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, as he heads up a real estate agency that specialises in high-end sales in a similar vein to Selling Sunset.

Mauricio starred in the series alongside his daughters Farrah and Alexia, and the second series launched in March.

But Deadline has reported that the show will not be continued and that the sudden cancellation is because of the "viewing numbers versus the cost of production".

Season two of Buying Beverly Hills leaned into the real-life drama between Umansky and his marriage to Richards. Umansky openly discussed his marital troubles on camera, and the Netflix series also featured several appearances by Richards.

Another issue discussed during the second season was the rift between Umansky and his brother-in-law, Rick Hilton,

Although Buying Beverly Hills will not move forward, Netflix has similar shows on deck such as Selling Sunset, Selling the OC, and Owning Manhattan.

In the wake of the show's cancellation news, Umansky was spotted with girlfriend Nikita Kahn at a resort near Puerto Vallarta in Mexico. TMZ reports the couple was seen walking side-by-side on the sand.