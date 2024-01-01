Jerry Seinfeld's youngest flies the coop

Jerry Seinfeld and wife Jessica have shared the news of their youngest son, Shepherd, heading off to college.

The normally very private couple snapped a number of photos of their last moments together before the teenager heads out into the world.

"3rd and final launched," Jessica captioned the first of five photos they shared on her Instagram page.

Shepherd, who turns 19 this week, is following in the footsteps of his two older siblings, Sascha, 23, and Julian, 21, by attending Duke University in Durham, North Carolina.

The now empty-nesters first met in Manhattan in August 1998.

"I was going through a difficult time, and I was approached by Jerry Seinfeld and he attempted to make me laugh, and I was really not interested in being entertained at that moment," Jessica told The New York Times during a 2007 interview.

Jessica had got married earlier that year. She and Jerry started to date after she split from her husband.

The couple got engaged in November 1999 and were married on Christmas Day, that same year.

Almost a year after getting hitched, Jessica and Jerry welcomed their first child, Sascha, followed by Julian, then Shepherd in 2005.

Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld will be celebrating their milestone 25th wedding anniversary this year.