Meg Ryan labels Taylor Swift 'the queen' after attending London concert

Meg Ryan has crowned Taylor Swift "the queen" after attending one of her sold-out London concerts.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the Hollywood actress shared a photo of her holding her daughter Daisy's hand, with both wearing stacks of beaded friendship bracelets.

In the accompanying caption, Meg revealed they were in the crowd at Taylor's The Eras Tour show held at Wembley Stadium on Friday night.

"Last night at Wembley... WOW. Thank you, @taylorswift," she wrote. "You're the hands down the Queen!"

Taylor has not yet responded to Meg's praise.

But the Sleepless in Seattle star wasn't the only high-profile name in the audience. Malala Yousafzai uploaded several photos of herself at the gig and revealed it was her first-ever concert.

In an accompanying post, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate described it being a full-circle moment as she recalled a field trip she had once taken to Swat Valley, Pakistan with her friends in middle school during which they all sang Taylor's 2008 track Love Story.

"We sang with all of our heart, taking in the joy we felt every second. That's where my Swiftie journey began. It feels magical that my first-ever proper concert would be to see @TaylorSwift, singing along to every song surrounded by friends," the 27-year-old stated, before reminding followers some people are unable to experience the joy of music. "Three years ago, the Taliban regained power in Afghanistan. Once again, music no longer plays on the streets, and girls and women are barred from school, work and public life. In Swat, music made my friends and me feel confident and free. And one day I hope we will live in a world where every girl will be able to enjoy music and live out her wildest dreams."

Elsewhere, Suki Waterhouse also shared a post in which she gushed over Taylor and reflected on her joy at being asked to open the gig on Friday.

"The last time I was at Wembley I was dancing my a*s off at the Reputation tour! Never did I think the next time I'd be here would be opening for my favourite artist with my friends and family in the crowd," she insisted. "Thank you @taylorswift for this once in a lifetime opportunity to perform in my beloved London and for the unwavering support in my own journey as an artist. You are the world's biggest and brightest star, I love you so much. My nervous system will never be the same after last night."

Taylor is next set to perform at Wembley Stadium on Monday night.