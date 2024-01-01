Charlie Cox teases possibility of Daredevil and Avengers crossover

Charlie Cox has hinted he wants Daredevil to appear alongside the Avengers in a future Marvel movie.

After starring as ‘The Devil of Hell’s Kitchen’ in the Netflix series - which ran from 2015 to 2018 - the 41-year-old actor is set to play the superhero again in the upcoming Disney+ show ‘Daredevil: Born Again’, and is already teasing what he hopes the character’s Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) future will look like.

When Screen Rant asked Cox who he’d like to see Daredevil team up with, he said: "I have to be so careful. Look, I can't!; I'm not going to say, there's so many. There's one particular group of people that I would like to be invited to play with ... But we'll get into that a little bit later."

The ‘Kin’ actor added he would love to appear alongside Tom Holland’s Spider-Man again after his cameo appearance in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.

He said: "Being in the Spider-Man movie felt like a big step just in terms of a lot of people referencing that when I meet them. I guess you can't underestimate how much it means when these characters have [a] history in the comics. When we then get to collide onscreen, it really means a lot to the fans, and I get that. I feel that way now as well myself.

"So, the Spider-Man thing is such an iconic thing; the idea of Matt Murdock and Peter Parker together is just so iconic. I hope that, in the future, we get to do some more stuff together because that really is fun. That's the main thing; just that those opportunities can arise.”

Recently, Cox - who will be reprising his role in the new show alongside his fellow ‘Daredevil’ casemates Vincent D’Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson - revealed Marvel boss Kevin Feige had reached out to him "midway through 2020" to discuss the possibility of officially bringing the character over to the MCU.

He told People: "We stopped shooting the original show at the end of 2016, beginning of 2018 and found out it was cancelled somewhere in that period.

"And then it wasn’t until midway through 2020 that we got a phone call from Kevin saying that they were interested in bringing the characters back."