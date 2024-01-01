Michael Madsen arrested for domestic violence

Reservoir Dogs star Michael Madsen has been arrested after it was alleged he was violent towards his wife.

The actor, 66, was arrested shortly after midnight on Saturday on a misdemeanour domestic violence charge.

It's alleged he "shoved" his wife, DeAnna Madsen, 64, before locking her out of their Los Angeles home, according to TMZ.

By the time police arrived, DeAnna was "safe with a security team," but after speaking with both Michael and DeAnna, police still arrested the star.

Michael posted a $20,000 (£15,390) bond and was released from custody.

"It was a disagreement between Michael and his wife, which we hope resolves positively for them both," a spokesperson for the Kill Bill star confirmed in a statement.

The couple married in 1996 and have three children, Hudson, Calvin, 27, and Luke, 18.

Hudson died by gunshot wound in 2022 when he was 26.

At the time, Michael said, "I didn't see any signs of depression. It's so tragic and sad. I'm just trying to make sense of everything and understand what happened. He had typical life challenges that people have with finances, but he wanted a family. He was looking towards his future, so it's mind-blowing. I just can't grasp what happened."

Michael also has two older children, Christian and Max, who he shares with Jeannine Bisignano, who he was married to between 1991 and 1995.