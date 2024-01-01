Halle Berry reveals Pierce Brosnan 'restored her faith in men' during troubled marriage

Halle Berry has revealed that Bond star Pierce Brosnan "restored her faith in men."

The pair starred together in Bond film, Die Another Day in 2002. Halle has praised the actor's kind and gentle manner.

"He will always be my Bond, always," she told Wired. "I'm a Pierce Brosnan fan. He restored my faith in men on that movie. There couldn't be a human who is more of a gentleman than Pierce Brosnan."

Halle, 58, admitted she'd never aspired to be a Bond girl, but loved the experience.

"Bond wasn't on my wish list, no, to be in one, but I loved the movies, always, but having been in one, I feel like I'm a part of cinematic history. Those movies are iconic. They will forever be a part of our history, and I'm really honoured to have been a part of one, especially with Pierce."

At the time of filming, Halle was married to singer Eric Benet. The pair married in 2001 but divorced in 2005 after it was rumoured he was unfaithful.

After Halle's relationship with Eric ended, she went on to date Gabriel Aubry from 2005 to 2010. The pair share 16-year-old daughter, Nahla. In 2013 she married Olivier Martinez. The pair split in 2015 and share 10-year-old son Maceo.

Halle is currently seeking sole custody of Maceo, claiming Olivier's "turbulent and detrimental behaviour" toward interventions for educational and therapeutic needs for their son have caused Maceo to fall further behind in school, caused Maceo's acting out behaviours to worsen, and caused further damage to Maceo's and Petitioner's relationship."

Halle is currently starring in The Union with Mark Wahlberg.