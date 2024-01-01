Matthew Perry's assistant found him unconscious 'at least' twice in the weeks before his death

Matthew Perry's former assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, has told how he found the star unconscious more than once in the weeks before he died.

During October 2023, Iwamasa found Perry "unconscious at his residence on at least two occasions," according to new documents obtained by Page Six.

Iwamasa gave the Friends star the fatal shot of ketamine that killed him on 28 October, and recently pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death, admitting he had injected the 54-year-old with the drug without medical training.

On the day of his death, Iwamasa injected Perry with a shot of ketamine at 8.30 am, then gave him another shot just four hours later.

In his plea agreement, Iwamasa revealed he injected Perry with "significant quantities of ketamine," often around "6 to 8 shots per day," in the days leading up to his death.

The document also stated that Matthew had asked Iwamasa, 59, to "shoot me up with a big one" not long before he was found unresponsive in his hot tub.

The court documents show all the ketamine that Iwamasa gave to Perry on that day had been provided by Erik Fleming and an unnamed drug source. Earlier in October 2023, Iwamasa sent a text message to Fleming asking about buying ketamine, where he referred to himself as "Batman's Butler." Fleming had sent a screenshot of messages he'd had from the unnamed source stating the ketamine was "unmarked but amazing" and his dealer "only deal(s) with high-end and celebs."

Ketamine is sometimes used therapeutically to treat anxiety and depression. Before he died, Perry had been having authorised ketamine-infusion treatment sessions, with the last official treatment a week before he died.