Rashida Jones never wanted to follow 'genius' dad Quincy Jones into music

Rashida Jones has admitted she never had any desire to pursue a career in music.

During an interview with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett for the Smartless podcast that aired on Monday, the Parks and Recreation actress discussed her decision not to follow her famous father, Quincy Jones, into the industry.

"My dad's a musical genius. That's like, the last thing I want to do, is try my hand at that," she said. "But I love it. Like, I have a deep ache for music and I just don't ever feel like I'm good enough to do it. Like I'll never be good enough to do it, so I just don't."

Quincy, who has 28 Grammy Awards, is perhaps best known for his work with Michael Jackson. The music legend produced the popstar's hugely successful albums, including 1979's Off the Wall and 1982's Thriller.

Rashida, whose mother was actress Peggy Lipton, went on to note that she has always loved music and even sang backup vocals on Maroon 5's first two albums, Songs About Jane and It Won't Be Soon Before Long.

However, she doesn't expect to delve into music again anytime soon.

"I love it so much and I kind of like, sing for fun," the 48-year-old continued. "I've written for fun, and I've sung backup on some albums and things like that... I can write (music), my reading is limited."

Elsewhere in the chat, Rashida reflected on making the 2018 documentary Quincy about her father's life and long career in the music business.

"He's so well-documented, he's so accomplished, that it's almost impossible to spend any time storytelling who he is as a person. You have to cover so much ground with just what he's contributed to the world and culture," she shared. "I wanted to do something that felt like it captured his personality, 'cause nothing ever has... My dad is a beast, and he has cheated death so many times. Ninety-one and still crushing it."