It Ends With Us star furiously defends Blake Lively following backlash

It Ends With Us actor Brandon Sklenar has furiously defended Blake Lively from the "negative" backlash linked to the film.

Drama has surrounded the release of the Hollywood blockbuster as rumours spread that Blake, 36, had clashed with director Justin Baldoni, 40, during the filming process.

Many movie fans have slammed the promotional campaign for the film for misleading many into thinking it would be some kind of rom-com only for the subject matter to focus on domestic violence.

And Blake has come under even further fire after she promoted her range of hair care products while out promoting the film.

Taking to Instagram to defend Blake and the other women involved in the project, 34-year-old Brandon wrote, "I wanted to take a minute and address all this stuff swirling online.

"(Author Colleen Hoover) and the women of this cast stand for hope, perseverance, and for women choosing a better life for themselves. Vilifying the women who put so much of their heart and soul into making this film because they believe so strongly in its message seems counterproductive and detracts from what this film is about."

He continued, "It is, in fact, the opposite of the point. What may or may not have happened behind the scenes does not and hopefully should not detract from what our intentions were in making this film."

He concluded, "It's been disheartening to see the amount of negativity being projected online."

Despite the backlash around the film, and mixed reviews from critics, It Ends With Us has enjoyed success at the box office - raking in over $180 million (£140 million) since its August 9 release.