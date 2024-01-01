Channing Tatum explains his love of 'iPhone diets'

Channing Tatum has opened up about his love for "iPhone diets" where he shuns his phone for weeks at a time.

The 44-year-old Magic Mike star explained that he sometimes feels he cannot be left alone with his own thoughts and this signals a need for a technology detox.

The Daily Mail quotes him telling audiences at the UK premiere of his film Blink Twice, "I'm not good at responding to people but I go on full iPhone diets as soon as I reach for my phone compulsory.

"When I'm just sitting there and I feel like I can't be alone with myself or with my thoughts, I make sure I take a week or two off without it. I think it's so important."

Channing plays a character named Slater King in the new psychological thriller film - which is written and directed by his actress fiancée, Zoë Kravitz, 35.

Opening up about working with his wife-to-be on the project, the Hollywood hunk gushed, "She's a very bold human, unbelievably intelligent. She is just a dog at creating, she's relentless and just doesn't stop. I am so impressed by her."

Blink Twice also stars Master of None actress Naomi Ackie and acting legend Christian Slater - and is released in the USA on Friday 23 August and internationally on Wednesday 21 August.