Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce from Ben Affleck.

The 55-year-old submitted the paperwork on Tuesday to Los Angeles Superior Court according to TMZ, which is exactly two years since they married in a lavish ceremony in Georgia.

She filed "pro per" which means she filed by herself and without a lawyer.

She listed the date of separation as 26 April 2024.

The documents don't state whether there's a prenup, and insiders have told TMZ there is no prenuptial agreement in place, which means all the money they have earned during the marriage is "community property."

The documents show that Jennifer has waived spousal support and is asking the judge to deny Ben the same support.

The filing comes after months of speculation their marriage was over. The pair have been living separately and spent major occasions such as their birthdays and wedding anniversary apart.

Rumours first started to swirl that there was trouble in their relationship after Ben didn't attend the Met Gala with Jennifer in May this year.

They were originally engaged in 2003 but called off the wedding. They rekindled their romance almost 20 years later, before getting married in Las Vegas in July 2022.