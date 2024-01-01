Lily Collins gushes over the way Sandra Bullock mentored her

Lily Collins has praised Sandra Bullock for taking her under her wing at the start of her career.

The 35-year-old Emily In Paris actress starred alongside 60-year-old Oscar-winner Sandra in the 2009 film The Blind Side.

The experience proved to be a formative one for Lily as she learned all the best work practices from the Hollywood icon.

Opening up to Sky News, Lily gushed, "I feel very very lucky that when I first started out, in my first film, I was mothered by Sandra Bullock.

"She really took me under her wing during that experience and showed me the ropes. Even when she didn't know she was teaching me, she was teaching me because I would watch her on set."

She continued, "Just the way that she spoke to everyone, treated everyone, the questions she asked, and how she just valued her character in ways that I didn't know, going into it, that you can value... Or things that you can ask or the right that you have to bring your own ideas."

The Netflix star marvelled at Sandra's demeanour and found herself thinking at the time, "It's possible to be at this point in your career and done what you've done and still be the kindest, most kickass, badass female as well? Oh, it's possible!"

Revealing she has kept in touch with the Speed actress, Lily added, "It made such an impact on me as my first experience to have this amazing, strong, kind female lead the way."