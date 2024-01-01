Cate Blanchett to return to London stage in The Seagull

Cate Blanchett is set to return to the London stage for the first time in six years in a new production of Anton Chekhov's The Seagull.

The Oscar-winning actress will play Arkadina in the play for a limited six-week run at London's Barbican Theatre from February 2025. She will star alongside Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga actor Tom Burke in the production, which is being directed by Thomas Ostermeier.

"I have known and admired Cate for many years, and to see her on stage is always a privilege," Ostermeier said in a statement. "I am thrilled that we will make our first artistic collaboration with this production of The Seagull at the Barbican, and that London will experience this once-in-a-generation actress in one of the greatest theatrical roles of Arkadina."

He added, "I'm also very pleased to be forging a new artistic relationship with Tom Burke, who will play the role of Trigorin."

The project will serve as a reunion for Blanchett and Burke, who recently wrapped filming Steven Soderbergh's film Black Bag.

Set over a weekend at a country estate, The Seagull depicts the romantic and artistic conflicts between four characters - ageing actress Arkadina, her playwright son, her author lover Trigorin and a young actress.

The play was previously staged in London two years ago, with Emilia Clarke in the latter role.

Blanchett last tread the boards in When We Have Sufficiently Tortured Each Other at London's National Theatre in 2019.