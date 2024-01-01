Actor Nathalie Fay arrested for punching boyfriend

Nathalie Fay has been arrested for domestic battery.

The actor, best known for her role as the Caesars Palace hotel desk attendant in the first Hangover film, allegedly punched her on-again, off-again boyfriend in the face during an altercation in Miami.

Fay, whose real name is Nathalie Tordion, was arrested after allegedly striking her boyfriend after he arrived to pick her up from a Miami Dolphins NFL preseason game in South Miami, Florida. TMZ reports that police responded to a call about an incident called in by the man, identified in the police report only as Brady.

The Canadian-born actor is accused of throwing the punch after questioning where he had been prior to collecting her.

When he arrived to pick her up, Brady claimed she got in the car and began asking where he'd been, allegedly showing him a map to prove he wasn't where he said he'd been.

While Brady looked at the phone, he claims Fay punched him in the face, at which he got out of the car to get away from her.

Police arrived at the scene and arrested Fay for domestic battery. Brady refused transport to a hospital and advised he would take himself there.

Fay has appeared in classic comedy films such as Old School, Due Date, and Blonde and Blonder.