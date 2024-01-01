Yellowstone actress Dawn Olivieri sues over claims she abused and killed horses

Yellowstone actress Dawn Olivieri is suing for defamation, over claims she killed and abused horses.

The 43-year-old actress has filed documents against horse-related influencers, who she alleges have made false claims about the horses at her sanctuary, Moon Mountain.

The claims, which were filed last month, allege that she's been accused of forcing animals to drink dirty water, was in support of starving the horses, and even killed newborn Arabian horses.

Dawn is claiming that these allegations were made to damage her partnerships with other businesses, including workwear company Dickies, which she was in the process of setting up a campaign with.

The papers claim the partnership with Dickies had fallen through due to the accusations, and also halted other potential lucrative brand partnerships.

Dawn, who plays Sarah Atwood in Yellowstone, says that she tried to contact the defendants personally, but they refused to stop making the allegations.

She is also suing them for cyberstalking, trespassing at the sanctuary, and alleges she received "terroristic threats" when one of the defendants claimed she could be "unalived."

As well as her role on Yellowstone, Dawn plays Claire Dutton in 1883, the origin story of the franchise. She's also known for starring in House of Cards between 2012 and 2016.