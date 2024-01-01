Police hunt Arizona man over threats to kill Trump

Police are searching for an Arizona man who allegedly threatened to kill Donald Trump.

The hunt has unfolded as the former president visited the border state.

Police allege Ronald Lee Syvrud of Cochise County has made death threats against Trump in social media posts over the past fortnight.

He is reportedly "being sought as an investigative lead for threats to kill a presidential candidate", according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.

Trump has been in Cochise County visiting the US border with Mexico.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office says Syvrud is also wanted for failing to register as a sex offender.

He faces several warrants in Wisconsin and Arizona, including charges of driving under the influence and a felony hit and run.

Police say Syvrud is from Benson, Arizona, a small desert town about 250km (155 miles) southeast of the state capital, Phoenix.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help to locate Syvrud, who is described as a six-foot (180cm), 66-year-old white male with white hair and green eyes.

Last month Trump was grazed by a bullet in an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Earlier this month, a 66-year-old Virginia man was arrested on suspicion of making death threats against Presidential candidate Kamala Harris.