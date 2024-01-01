Channing Tatum 'lost his mind' working with Hugh Jackman

Channing Tatum has admitted he was starstruck when working with Hugh Jackman.

The actor, who plays Gambit alongside Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool & Wolverine, has revealed working with Hugh was an "existential experience."

Channing admitted he was "losing his mind" when he first started working with Hugh, 55.

"This is not anything against Wesley (Snipes), because like he truly is the Godfather, but Hugh will always be Marvel daddy to me," the 44-year-old told The Daily Telegraph.

"There will never be another Wolverine for me. I had a full-on, existential experience just looking over and Wolverine was standing next to me. I was freaking out, I was losing my mind and the fact that he's just such a class act and is so good at what he does, and he still cares man."

He added that when Hugh finally decides to retire as Wolverine, "there's no one that's going to beat it."

Channing isn't the only one of Hugh's colleagues to praise his nice-guy attitude. Earlier this week, Ryan Reynolds took to Instagram to gush about the first time the friends met.

"I met him in Sydney around 2007," he said. "Back then he was already a movie star and I walked onto set as a supporting actor. Showing up midway through production isn't too dissimilar to starting a new school. I was a nervous mess. Film sets can have a scary imbalance of power and I remember seeing how he treated every member of the crew with genuine respect and appreciation. He made a case that the term "filmmaker" isn't just for people with their name on the poster."

He continued, "I don't know anyone more thoughtful and classy than Hugh. He'll do anything for someone he loves. He'll do anything for someone he just met."